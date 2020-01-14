Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,882 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 7,995,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. The company has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.