Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $21.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,869.85. 1,961,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The stock has a market cap of $926.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,814.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,818.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.