Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after acquiring an additional 612,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,428,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Old Republic International by 53.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 655,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 351.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,043 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 33,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,165. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Insiders purchased a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

