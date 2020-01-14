Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 463.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 167,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,649. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

