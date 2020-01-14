Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 238 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,758,216,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after buying an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $368,346,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,728. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

