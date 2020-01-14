Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $4.70 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 313.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.62. 3,737,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,144,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.