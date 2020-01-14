Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,518,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,895,000 after acquiring an additional 363,465 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50,164 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Danaher by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 296,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $161.87. The company had a trading volume of 135,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419,969. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $103.98 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.