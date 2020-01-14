Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $3.05. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 10,200 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00. The company has a market capitalization of $337.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.14.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$93.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$286,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,280.71.

About Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

