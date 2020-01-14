At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.64, approximately 5,383,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,660,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

HOME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair cut At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

The stock has a market cap of $325.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in At Home Group by 178.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 156.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

