At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.64, approximately 5,383,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,660,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
HOME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair cut At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.
The stock has a market cap of $325.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.
At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
