Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce $308.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.33 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $317.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 23.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Astec Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 144.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,005. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $944.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

