Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 61.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 474,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,969. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.72 and a 1 year high of $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.45%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

