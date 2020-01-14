Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.44, approximately 174,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 52,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 321,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

