Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,678 ($35.23) to GBX 2,616 ($34.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,532.33 ($33.31).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON AHT opened at GBX 2,448 ($32.20) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,391.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,282.12. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,716 ($22.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,468 ($32.47). The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.