Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,600

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,678 ($35.23) to GBX 2,616 ($34.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,532.33 ($33.31).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 2,469 ($32.48) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,716 ($22.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,468 ($32.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,391.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,282.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

