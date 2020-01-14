Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.36

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 4329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 576,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 273,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 135,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 231,046 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

