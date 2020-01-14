Arvest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 126,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

UNP traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,962. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.61 and a 200-day moving average of $170.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

