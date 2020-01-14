Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allergan were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allergan by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.90.

Allergan stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.39. The stock had a trading volume of 171,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.03 and its 200 day moving average is $173.09. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $193.42.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

