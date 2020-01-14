Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG stock remained flat at $$58.25 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 845,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $309,675 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

