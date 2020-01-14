Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 91,509 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,509 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.86% of Voya Financial worth $70,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $240,000.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.43. 28,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

