Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 50,395 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $142,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Hoplite Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,436.90. 68,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,440.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,351.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,244.33. The company has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

