Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $42.07 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151,183 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 105,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.27. 6,132,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $141.27 and a one year high of $219.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.92 and its 200 day moving average is $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

