Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 580,083 PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 580,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,293,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.50% of PTC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 576,967 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PTC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. 20,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,296. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,303 shares of company stock worth $1,962,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

