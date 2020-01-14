Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 689,824 Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 689,824 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,790,000 after buying an additional 3,209,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,391,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ZION traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

