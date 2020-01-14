Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 16,295 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $54,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,970,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.48. 9,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,875. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day moving average is $198.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

