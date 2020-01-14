Arionum Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Arionum has a total market cap of $109,757.00 and approximately $1,854.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,570.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.01773959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.29 or 0.03350430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00631960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00709108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00068573 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00501893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

