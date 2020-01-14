Arion Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Arion has a market cap of $18,525.00 and $195.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,789,995 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.