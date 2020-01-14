Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 160.16%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 1,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,770. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $187.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,023.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.