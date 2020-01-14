Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. 550,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,359. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $106.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.