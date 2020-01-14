Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,316,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $166.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,316,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936,853. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $167.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

