Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.