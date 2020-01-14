Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $375.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Apple to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $312.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Apple by 16.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

