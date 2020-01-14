Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Hold Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.26.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.96 on Friday. Apple has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $312.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,389.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Apple by 2,195.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

