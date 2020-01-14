Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $44.34

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.87, but opened at $44.34. Appian shares last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 2,535,485 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.51.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,815 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

