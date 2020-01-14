ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANZ in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ANZ has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ANZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

