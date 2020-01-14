ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) versus Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BHVN) Head to Head Analysis

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $201.58 million 3.40 $15.49 million $4.61 12.30 Biohaven Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$240.92 million ($6.15) -8.46

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Biohaven Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Biohaven Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 2 10 0 2.83

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $84.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.62%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $73.55, indicating a potential upside of 41.43%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Risk & Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals 7.58% 28.28% 13.07% Biohaven Pharmaceutical N/A -237.81% -89.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias. The company also offers Troriluzole that is in phase II/III clinical stage for obsessive compulsive disorders, Alzheimer diseases, and generalized anxiety disorders; BHV-0223, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; BHV-5000, a product that has completed phase I clinical trial for neuropsychiatric disorders; and Verdiperstat, a product that is in is in phase III trial for neuro-inflammation. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.