Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Lowered by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.