ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 148,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 2.16.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,159.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,292,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,768. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after buying an additional 279,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after buying an additional 789,726 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 999.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 1,500,720 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 409,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,458,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 135,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

