ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Trading Down 0.4%

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.
ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDA)
Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.
