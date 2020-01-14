ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Trading Down 0.4%

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDA. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 12.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $6,739,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 29.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,009 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

