Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on Andersons in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Also, insider James J. Pirolli acquired 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,288.73. Insiders purchased 23,649 shares of company stock worth $543,299 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 225,673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth $4,089,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 14.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 991,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter worth $3,140,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Andersons by 50.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 106,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $790.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.34. Andersons has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.