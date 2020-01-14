Analysts Set Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Price Target at C$0.40

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on TV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TV remained flat at $C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 574,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,482. The firm has a market cap of $186.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.49.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

