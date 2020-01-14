Analysts Set Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) PT at $67.00

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE SF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,064. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In other news, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,726.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

