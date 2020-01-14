Analysts Set Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Target Price at GBX 1,285

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,285 ($16.90).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Polymetal International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Numis Securities cut shares of Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON POLY traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,244 ($16.36). 865,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,325. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,185.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

