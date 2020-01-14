Analysts Set National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $26.60

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -294.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

