Analysts Set Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $68.20

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.23. 2,292,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,370. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Evergy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.