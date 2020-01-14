Analysts Set $41.33 Price Target for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $41.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $96,216.21. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,604. 30.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

