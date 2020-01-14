Analysts Set $26.33 Target Price for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $26.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TRWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRWH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. 94,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,738. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

