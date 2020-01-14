Analysts Set $10.67 Target Price for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $10.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

MFIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 32,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $175.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

