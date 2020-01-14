Analysts Expect RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Announce $0.32 EPS

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. RGC Resources’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RGC Resources an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

RGCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

