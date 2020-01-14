AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Shares of AME opened at $100.83 on Monday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

