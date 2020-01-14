AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,892. AMETEK has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $102.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.